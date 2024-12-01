Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €20.03 ($21.08) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €19.49 and its 200 day moving average is €19.62. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €16.56 ($17.43) and a 1-year high of €34.73 ($36.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.
