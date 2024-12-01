StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the October 31st total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $3,690,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,898,349.48. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,148,892.50. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,909,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,112 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,415,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 808,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 360,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNEX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.76. The stock had a trading volume of 85,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,430. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $60.38 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.75.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

