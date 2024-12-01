Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Up 32.1% in November

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB owned about 0.23% of Stran & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of SWAG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Stran & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.15.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

