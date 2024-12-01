Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lessened by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,327 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.14% of Stryker worth $190,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,725,000 after purchasing an additional 215,782 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after buying an additional 66,482 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,798,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $699,481,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,745,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $630,749,000 after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,781 shares of company stock valued at $24,612,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $392.15 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.79 and a fifty-two week high of $398.20. The company has a market capitalization of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

