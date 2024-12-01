Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Short Interest Update

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Syensqo Stock Performance

Shares of SHBBF opened at $74.38 on Friday. Syensqo has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90.

About Syensqo

Syensqo SA/NV operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates in two divisions: Materials and Consumer and Resources. The Materials division consists of polymers and composites businesses primarily serving automotive, aerospace and defense, and electronics markets. The Consumer and Resources division provides specialty solutions to consumer-focused end-markets, such as agro, personal care, food, etc.

