Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 3.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Target by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $132.31 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.30.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

