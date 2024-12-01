Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock Price

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

GES opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Guess? has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $846.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.36 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 8,708.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 691,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 683,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Guess? by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 112,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

