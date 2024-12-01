Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

