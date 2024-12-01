The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Up 31.5% in November

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 3.44% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CEE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $13.36.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

