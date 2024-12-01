The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 70,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,800. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $25.59.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $31,315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,315,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 3,134,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,369,800 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CWM LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

