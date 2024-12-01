The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.71 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2024

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTFree Report) by 352.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.34% of Post worth $22,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Post by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at $1,772,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Post by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on POST

Post Stock Up 0.9 %

Post stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.73 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Post (NYSE:POST)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.