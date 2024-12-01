The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.71 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 352.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.34% of Post worth $22,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Post by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at $1,772,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Post by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Post Stock Up 0.9 %

Post stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.73 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

