Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Thomasville Bancshares’s previous dividend of $1.05.
Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance
OTCMKTS THVB opened at $70.94 on Friday. Thomasville Bancshares has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $70.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18.
About Thomasville Bancshares
