Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Thomasville Bancshares’s previous dividend of $1.05.

Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS THVB opened at $70.94 on Friday. Thomasville Bancshares has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $70.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18.

Get Thomasville Bancshares alerts:

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.