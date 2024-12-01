Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 381 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $169.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

