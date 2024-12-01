Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VUG opened at $409.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.98. The company has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $294.34 and a 52-week high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.