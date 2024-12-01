True Wealth Design LLC Purchases 1,058 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8,138.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

