True Wealth Design LLC Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7,748.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $189,296,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $60,217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,074,000 after acquiring an additional 749,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DAL opened at $63.82 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

