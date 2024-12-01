True Wealth Design LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,766 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,156 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,529 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 75.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 85.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. The trade was a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

