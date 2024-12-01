U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Stephens raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.