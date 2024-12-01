Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the October 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Urban One Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UONE opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Urban One has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.39 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

In other Urban One news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.66. This trade represents a 38.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban One stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Urban One worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Further Reading

