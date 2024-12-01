Valley Financial Group Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valley Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.4% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,429,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $509.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.19. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $382.66 and a 12 month high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

