Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
