Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

