Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $38.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

Shares of CNK opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.61. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The company had revenue of $921.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,543.72. This trade represents a 12.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Cinemark by 1,356.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,532.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 650,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after buying an additional 610,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,133,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,083,000 after buying an additional 234,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,130,000.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

