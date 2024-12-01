Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE WHG opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

