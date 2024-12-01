YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $44.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YPF. Bank of America lifted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

NYSE:YPF opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.8% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

