1,300 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $185.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

