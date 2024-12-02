183 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,567,000 after acquiring an additional 83,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,637 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after purchasing an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 86.2% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $532,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,412.86. This trade represents a 25.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $2,328,836.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,380,774.32. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,739. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $170.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.04. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

