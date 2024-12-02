189,600 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 189,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 807.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 168.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 957,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,668,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 768,169 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth approximately $15,663,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 81.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 609,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.07. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.