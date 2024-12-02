41,142 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6,568.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418,318 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,763,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,649,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,017,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,577,000 after buying an additional 833,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 928,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,900,000 after purchasing an additional 823,428 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR opened at $38.49 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.96.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

