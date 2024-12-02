5,746 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Bought by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 250.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS opened at $96.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,674,467.24. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENS. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

