92,872 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,724,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $4,937,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Teradyne by 146.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 168,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,564,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 127.7% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 975.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69,488 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,634. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

Shares of TER opened at $110.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.12.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

