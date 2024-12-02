ai16z Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (AI16Z)

ai16z (AI16Z) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, ai16z has traded 82.1% higher against the US dollar. One ai16z token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. ai16z has a total market cap of $342.26 million and approximately $29.28 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ai16z Token Profile

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. The official website for ai16z is ai16z.ai. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @pmairca.

Buying and Selling ai16z

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,999,685 with 1,099,999,380.50029342 in circulation. The last known price of ai16z is 0.35703892 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $24,866,145.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ai16z.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ai16z should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ai16z using one of the exchanges listed above.

