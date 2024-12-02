AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.9 days.
AirBoss of America Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $4.56.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AirBoss of America
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Growth Stocks That Won’t Slow Down in 2025
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Semtech Stock Leads Industrial Semiconductors’ Comeback
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Dogs of Tech: 3 Semiconductor Stocks Set for a 2025 Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.