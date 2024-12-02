Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,100 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 747,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 888.1 days.

Aixtron Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

