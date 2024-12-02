Alerus Financial NA Has $287,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone by 202.5% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 6,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $1,951,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2,185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $191.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.77 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.29 and its 200-day moving average is $145.09. The company has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 118.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

