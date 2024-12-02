Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 18th

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TSE:ATD opened at C$81.91 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$71.31 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$75.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of C$24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATD. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.73.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

