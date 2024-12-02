Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Down 5.9% in November

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ALLR opened at $1.09 on Monday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $666.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Featured Articles

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

