Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Down 5.9% in November

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Allarity Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ ALLR opened at $1.09 on Monday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $666.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.
Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allarity Therapeutics
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.