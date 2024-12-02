Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 690,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.5 days.
Altus Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $42.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.
Altus Group Company Profile
