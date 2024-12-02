Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 690,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.5 days.

Altus Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $42.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

