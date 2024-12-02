Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2,791.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 88,131 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $218.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.63 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.14 and a 200-day moving average of $226.03.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,481.18. This trade represents a 18.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $24,883,200. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

