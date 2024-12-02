Analyzing QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for QT Imaging and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get QT Imaging alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 64.78%. Given Hyperfine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than QT Imaging.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

QT Imaging has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QT Imaging and Hyperfine”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QT Imaging N/A N/A -$4.03 million N/A N/A Hyperfine $13.26 million 5.34 -$44.24 million ($0.57) -1.70

QT Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperfine.

Profitability

This table compares QT Imaging and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QT Imaging N/A N/A -65.94% Hyperfine -309.42% -57.54% -50.38%

Summary

Hyperfine beats QT Imaging on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QT Imaging

(Get Free Report)

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

About Hyperfine

(Get Free Report)

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors. Hyperfine, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for QT Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QT Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.