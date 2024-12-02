ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Increased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $351.10 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.81 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.99 and its 200-day moving average is $323.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

