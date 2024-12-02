ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,181 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises about 1.4% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.84% of ANSYS worth $513,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $1,560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $351.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.90. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.81 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

