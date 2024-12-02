ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $19,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,488,000 after buying an additional 89,840 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,328,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in ANSYS by 140.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,565,000 after acquiring an additional 80,886 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 267.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 38.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

ANSS opened at $351.10 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.81 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.