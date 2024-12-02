Arizona PSPRS Trust Acquires Shares of 142,500 iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arizona PSPRS Trust owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth $108,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

