Arizona PSPRS Trust Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,716,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,077,000 after purchasing an additional 108,106 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,027,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 995,935 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 264,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 67,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EWP opened at $32.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.