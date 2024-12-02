Arizona PSPRS Trust Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 10,687.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 319,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 316,552 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Moderna by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 274,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 183,407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,431,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,885,000 after purchasing an additional 167,596 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,557,000 after buying an additional 138,378 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147 shares of company stock valued at $76,245 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

