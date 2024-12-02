ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 192,025 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,225 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,025 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $53.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

