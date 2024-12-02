ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,373,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,990 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $56,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHC. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 125.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 556.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,705,974.03. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sotera Health

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Further Reading

