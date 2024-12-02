ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 14,664 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Teleflex worth $71,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 59.0% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 190.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 16,600.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $192.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.66 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

