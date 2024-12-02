ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 245,887 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,556,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,887 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $63,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 157.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tenable by 35.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in Tenable by 31.4% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 129,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 30,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 89,677 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $100,139.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,415.12. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,293 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $226,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,273.34. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $862,879. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tenable

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.