Arrowroot Family Office LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $260.51 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.05 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.91. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

